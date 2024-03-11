Deadly Wisconsin intersection crash victims identified, new details emerge

The nine victims ages ranged from 6 months to 51, investigators said.

Investigators revealed the details Monday of the deadly crash on a Wisconsin highway last week and identified the nine people who were killed.

Eight of the victims who were killed were passengers in a van that allegedly collided with a semi-tractor truck, whose driver was the ninth fatal victim, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple people were killed in a fatal crash, Mar. 8, 2024, in Dewhurst, Wis. AP

The van victims were identified as James K. McCoy, 46, who was the driver, Linda Byler, 44, Lydia Byler, 24, Orla Schrock, 24, Ellen Schrock, 23, Delila Schrock, 21 and Suzanna Hertzler, 18, the sheriff's office said. An unidentified 6-month-old child who was in the van was also killed, according to investigators.

A 2-year-old child who was in the van was taken to Marshfield Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash and released to family members Monday, investigators said. All of the van's passengers lived in Virginia, according to the sheriff's office.

Daniel G. Liddicoat, 51, the truck's driver, was also killed in the crash, according to investigators.

The sheriff's office said they believed the semi-tractor, which was carrying milk, was traveling eastbound on Highway 95 near the Township of Dewhurst while the van was northbound on intersecting County Road J around 8 a.m. Friday.

The van allegedly entered the intersection and was struck by the semi on its driver’s side, according to investigators.

Liddicoat was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

After being struck by the truck, the van tipped onto its side, skidded east on the highway, and caught on fire with two occupants inside, according to the sheriff's office. Seven passengers, including the 2-year-old survivor, were ejected from the van, according to investigators.

The van's fatal victims were all declared dead at the scene by investigators.