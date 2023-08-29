Defendant in Georgia election case pleads not guilty ahead of scheduled arraignment

One of former President Donald Trump's co-defendants in the Fulton County election interference case has entered a plea of not guilty ahead of his scheduled arraignment, according to court filing in the case.

Ray Smith III on Monday waived his formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty "to each and every charge of the Indictment," according to the filing.

Smith, Trump and 17 others were charged earlier this month in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia. The former president says his actions were not illegal and that the investigation is politically motivated.

Smith, a Georgia attorney, is charged with 12 counts in the indictment, including making false statements to members of the Georgia state Senate.

Ray Smith is seen in a mugshot provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in Georgia, Aug. 23, 2023. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Monday morning set a date of Sept. 6 for all 19 defendants to be arraigned on charges and enter their pleas in the case.

According to the filing, Smith's team believes that by filing the waiver they "are excused from appearing" at the Sept. 6 arraignment.