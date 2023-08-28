Trump, other defendants to be arraigned next week in Georgia election interference case

All 19 defendants surrendered to authorities for processing last week.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has set a date for former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants to be arraigned on charges in the Georgia election interference case.

The plea hearings and arraignments for the 19 defendants are scheduled for Sept. 6, starting at 9:30 a.m. and running at 15-minute intervals through 3 p.m.

All 19 defendants, including Trump, surrendered to authorities for processing at Atlanta's Fulton County Jail last week. They will enter their pleas in the case at the upcoming arraignment.

Trump and the 18 other defendants are charged in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

Former President Donald Trump listens at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, March 25, 2023. Evan Vucci/AP, FILE

The former president says his actions were not illegal and that the investigation is politically motivated.

Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, is currently seeking to have his trial in the same case moved from state to federal court.