Georgia election hearing live updates: Meadows seeking to have case moved

Other defendants keeping 'close eye' on proceedings

As Meadows heads to court Monday, multiple sources close to some of the 18 other Georgia defendants -- which include Trump and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani -- have told ABC News that the legal teams for many of the defendants will be keeping a "close eye" on the proceedings, with some even sending people to watch in person.

Many involved in the case are uncertain what the ramifications would be if Meadows' case is moved to federal court, the sources said, and whether it would bring along all 19 defendants or leave their cases in state court.

"It is completely untested," one attorney for a defendant in the case told ABC News.