Delphi murders: Police investigating fake model profile who contacted underage girls

No one has been arrested in the 2017 killings of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Police investigating the mysterious Delphi, Indiana, murders are looking for the person who, they said, created fake Snapchat and Instagram profiles, posed as a wealthy male model and contacted underage girls.

Delphi eighth-graders Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, were killed on Feb. 13, 2017 while walking on a local hiking trail. The girls had documented some of their walk on Snapchat. Years later, no arrests have been made.

While investigating the double killing, authorities found a fake online profile called "anthony_shots," which used photos of a known male model and communicated with underage girls "to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses, and attempt to meet them," Indiana State Police said in a news release Monday.

Anthony_shots "portrayed himself as being extremely wealthy and owning numerous sports cars," police said.

Authorities are now looking for information about the person who created the anthony_shots profile, which was used in 2016 and 2017 on Snapchat and Instagram, police said.

The male model in the photos has been identified and isn't a person of interest, police said.

Police asked anyone who communicated with, met with or tried to meet the anthony_shots profile to contact law enforcement at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Piers wouldn't say if Abby and Libby communicated with the fake profile.

The Delphi case has been a mystery for years.

Soon after Abby and Libby were killed, authorities released a grainy image of the suspect, who they say was on the hiking trail the day the girls went missing. State police in 2019 released video footage from Libby's phone; the brief video clip showed a grainy image of the suspect walking on the bridge near where the girls were last seen.

Police also publicized the suspect's voice -- a recording of him saying "down the hill" -- which was recovered from Libby's phone.

Police in 2019 released a new suspect sketch that officials said was based on a witness' recollection of what he or she saw.