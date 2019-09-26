Delta baggage handler arrested for alleged $300,000 theft at JFK

A 40-year-old Delta Air Lines employee was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing $300,000 at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City.

Interested in Delta Airlines? Add Delta Airlines as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Delta Airlines news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Quincy Thorpe, a baggage handler for the airline, was arrested at his home in Brooklyn and is currently in the custody of the FBI.

The money was part of a cash shipment to be loaded onto a Delta flight from Kennedy Airport to Florida but was discovered missing, prompting an investigation.

Robert Alexander/Getty Images, FILE

Thorpe will appear in federal court in Downtown Brooklyn later today.

"The alleged actions of this employee are unacceptable and in no way reflect the professionalism and values we expect from Delta team members. We are taking this situation very seriously and working directly with authorities on their investigation as well as conducting an internal investigation of our own," said a Delta spokesperson in an email to ABC News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ABC News' Samara Lynn contributed to this report.