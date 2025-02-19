Delta plane crash passenger recounts 'very surreal' experience

The wreckage of a Delta Air Lines-operated CRJ900 aircraft that crashed Feb. 17, 2025, lays on the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Feb. 18, 2025.

The wreckage of a Delta Air Lines-operated CRJ900 aircraft that crashed Feb. 17, 2025, lays on the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Feb. 18, 2025.

The wreckage of a Delta Air Lines-operated CRJ900 aircraft that crashed Feb. 17, 2025, lays on the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Feb. 18, 2025.

The wreckage of a Delta Air Lines-operated CRJ900 aircraft that crashed Feb. 17, 2025, lays on the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Feb. 18, 2025.

Investigators are working to determine what caused Delta Flight 4819 to crash and overturn at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday.

The plane, which departed from Minneapolis, crashed amid blowing snow and strong wind gusts in the Toronto area. Dramatic video shows the plane reach the ground, erupt in flames, bounce on the runway and then flip over.

The wreckage of a Delta Air Lines-operated CRJ900 aircraft that crashed Feb. 17, 2025, lays on the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Feb. 18, 2025. Cole Burston/Reuters

ABC News’ Linsey Davis talked to passenger Brian Erickson about the terrifying moments before impact, how all 80 people evacuated and how he’s doing now.

ABC NEWS: We're joined now by Brian Erickson, a passenger on board that harrowing plane ride. Brian, thank you so much for joining us. So glad that you all made it off there safely. Just give us a sense of how you're feeling about it all today.

BRIAN ERICKSON: Well, thank you for that, first of all. It's the love and support that everybody has given us from friends, family, strangers; It's just been overwhelming.

So, yeah, it's, you know, 24 hours-plus since the incident. And it's a little humbling, you know, that we -- 80 people were on that airplane and 80 people got off that airplane. That was incredible.

ABC NEWS: And we're looking at some video where you can see people actually hanging from the ceiling, you know, supported in large part, we'd imagine, just by the seat belts. Give us a sense of what happened. When did you first realize something was wrong?

ERICKSON: We were coming in pretty hot. You know, it seemed like it was a very rough landing. And then all of a sudden, it's like, wait a minute, we're rolling to the right. What's going on? And then, we're upside-down and sliding. It was a very interesting sensation.

A lot of people praying, a lot of people saying, no, no, no, no. And when it finally ended and it was dead quiet, you know, everybody leapt into action. Everybody was helping their neighbor. Everyone was helping out and just being, you know, making sure everyone was OK and get off this airplane. Let's get out.

ABC NEWS: You said that some people were praying. I, just take us to that moment for you personally. What was rolling through your mind? People say in those moments you see your life flash before your eyes. Was that the case for you?

ERICKSON: Yeah. I mean, it was very surreal. I think I've told people that it happened in an instant, but it lasted an eternity. It really was very, you know, I didn't really understand what was going on. I just knew something wasn't right. And yeah, I don't I don't recommend arriving in that fashion at all.

ABC NEWS: I don't know if you're a frequent flier, but just curious what you think about getting on board another flight.

ERICKSON: I do travel for my job. I'm OK with it. We actually flew back today from Toronto. I'm in Minneapolis. And personally, I'm OK with it. I know that it's one of the safest forms of travel.

And, you know, this is a very rare incident in multiple ways. This is so rare. To have everybody walk away from this kind of carnage. And yeah, I will. I can't fly to Canada. I can't find my passport. It's on that airplane.

ABC NEWS: Ah, got it. OK. Well, Brian, again, we are so glad you are safe and sound tonight and willing to talk with us. So, really appreciate it.

ERICKSON: Thank you for reaching out. I hope that everybody else that was on that plane, if they hear this, that they get home safely, that they're getting the support and the help that they need.

ABC NEWS: We share that same sentiment. All right. Thank you so much.