Delta plane lands safely at Charlotte airport without front landing gear

A Delta plane landed safely at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Wednesday morning without its front landing gear, according to the airline.

No injuries were reported among the two pilots, three flight attendants or 96 customers on board the Boeing 717, Delta said. The flight had left from Atlanta earlier in the morning.

Firefighters attend to a passenger plane that landed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in N.C. without its landing gear extended, June 28, 2023. Courtesy Chris Skotarczak

Passenger Chris Skotarczak told ABC News there was no chaos on board during the landing, and he praised the crew for their work.

Delta said in a statement: "While this is a rare occurrence, Delta flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and flight 1092 landed safely without reported injuries. Our next focus is to take care of our customers on this flight, including retrieving their bags and seeing them to their final destinations safely. We apologize to our customers for what they experienced."

Passengers walk across the runway as firefighter attend to plane that landed at at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in N.C. without its landing gear extended, June 28, 2023. Courtesy Ashley Peard

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the flight landed with its nose gear up.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport said the runway is "closed following a mechanical issue with Delta Air Lines. ... The Airport is working to remove the aircraft and reopen the runway."

