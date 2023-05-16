DeMarco Morgan is co-anchor of “GMA: What You Need to Know” and an ABC News correspondent filing reports for all ABC News programs and platforms, including “Good Morning America” and “World News Tonight with David Muir.”

Prior to ABC News, DeMarco Morgan was co-anchor of KCBS weekday morning’s 4:30-7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. newscasts in Los Angeles where he also reported for all CBS News network broadcasts and platforms, notably anchoring national and local evening newscasts for the CBS Evening Weekend News and WCBS television station soon after the CBS Broadcast Center halted its operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Before that, he was a CBS News correspondent. In August 2017, he field-anchored the network’s coverage of Hurricane Harvey live from Houston for “The CBS Evening News.” Shortly thereafter, he reported live from the field on the devastation caused by Hurricanes Irma and Florence.

Morgan has covered stories ranging from destructive wildfires in California to the deadly Las Vegas Mass shooting that left dozens of concertgoers dead when a gunman opened fire on the crowd attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival. He also filed live reports for nearly all CBS News platforms, from both the RNC and DNC 2016 political conventions, the funeral of Aretha Franklin, and the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Prior to that, Morgan worked at WXIA-TV in Atlanta, where he spent three years as a reporter and co-anchor of the station’s 5, 6 and 11 p.m. weekday newscasts. Before that, Morgan worked as a weekend evening anchor for WNBC-TV in New York while also serving as a cut-in anchor for MSNBC, worked as a weekday evening anchor and reporter at WTVJ-TV in Miami, WISN-TV in Milwaukee and WJTV-TV in Jackson, Mississippi.

When he was not on the air, Morgan taught broadcast writing and reporting to students at Morehouse College, Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University. He also taught broadcast journalism at his alma mater – Jackson State University.

Morgan graduated from Jackson State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science in liberal arts. He also earned a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.