Departing 8th graders gifted bulletproof backpack liners ahead of high school

A Pennsylvania company has gifted bulletproof backpack liners to 8th-graders graduating from middle school this semester.

Unequal Technology, a company based in Glen Mills, had previously created foam-like inserts to protect students from sports injuries that can be fatal, ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI reported.

The company was then asked to design a ballistic shield that would protect against bullets from .357 and .44 caliber hand guns.

The company's founder, Robert Vito, handed out the panels to departing 8th-graders at Saint Cornelius School in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, on Monday, so they would be equipped with them when they attend high school.

The school is one of the first in the country to equip its entire faculty with bulletproof protection, according to WPVI.

