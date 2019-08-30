Deputies rescue bear cub trapped in dumpster near Lake Tahoe

Sheriff's deputies near Lake Tahoe arrived ready to help on Tuesday morning after receiving a call from a motel that a bear cub was trapped in a nearby dumpster.

When Placer County officers arrived at the motel in Kings Beach, just west of the California-Nevada state line, they found the cub's sibling making an adorable attempt to open the dumpster. A concerned mama bear also was on the scene.

Placer County Sheriffs Office

In video posted to by the sheriff's office, the trapped cub is heard wailing as the deputies come up with their game plan.

Once the mama bear and sibling move away from the dumpster, one officer uses a police vehicle to block off the dumpster. The video shows an officer use a pole to push open the lid and then another officer very carefully places a ladder inside the dumpster.

Placer County Sheriffs Office

After a few seconds, the cub emerges, and it runs off to rejoin its worried family.