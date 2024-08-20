Detroit police search for arsonist after explosion destroys cars

The Detroit Police Department is seeking public help in their search for an arson suspect who burned four vehicles and damaged two others late last week.

Authorities released a video of the incident on Aug. 15, which occurred at around 1:45 p.m. in a post office parking lot on Harper Ave, near the intersection with Morang Ave. on the east side of the city.

In the footage, a hooded man can be seen breaking the window of a white 2018 Chevy Traverse in the parking lot, before pouring accelerant inside. The suspect then lit the fuel, with the subsequent explosion throwing him backwards against another vehicle. The suspect fell to the floor and then ran from the scene.

“The suspect is described as a heavy set male,” read the appeal from the Detroit Police Department published on Monday. “He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a white shirt underneath, and blue jeans. Six vehicles were damaged and four vehicles were burned as a result of this incident.”

Authorities are offering a $500 reward related to the case.

ABC News’ Darren Reynolds and Maci Smith contributed to this report.