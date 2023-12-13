Discrimination investigations mount against schools in the US amid Israel-Hamas war

Some have been scrutinized over alleged antisemitic or Islamophobic incidents.

Six more schools are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) for reports of alleged discrimination on their campuses.

Rutgers University in New Jersey, Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington, California's Stanford University, the University of California-San Diego, University of Washington-Seattle, and the University of California-Los Angeles have been added to the list of schools with open investigations.

The DOE's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) released the list as part of the Biden administration's efforts to take action amid the "alarming nationwide rise in reports of antisemitism, anti-Muslim, anti-Arab and other forms of discrimination" on both college and K-12 school campuses since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, according to a statement released last month that initially announced the investigations.

The Office for Civil Rights informed the schools in question that opening an investigation does not imply any finding of responsibility. The Department of Education did not disclose the type of alleged discrimination that prompted the investigations.

A view of Royce Hall at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) campus, July 31, 2023, in Los Angeles. Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A spokesperson for Rutgers University told ABC News the school received notice of the investigation based on the university's response to two alleged incidents, one in October and one in November.

"The notice provides no further details, but we will certainly fully cooperate," the spokesperson said.

"Rutgers stands against antisemitism and against hate in all its pernicious forms," the statement continued. 'The university strives to be a safe and supportive environment for all our students, faculty, and staff. We reject absolutely intolerance based on religion, national origin, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, ability, or political views."

The Geisel Library on the University of California San Diego (UCSD) campus is seen, Feb. 10. 2021, in San Diego, Calif. Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

The University of California-San Diego said in a statement to ABC News that it "takes all allegations of discrimination seriously" and encourages anyone experiencing harassment or discrimination to reach out to UC San Diego's Office for the Prevention of Harassment and Discrimination.

Whitman College is "cooperating fully" with the investigation by "providing the information requested and learning about the reported incidents," the school told ABC News.

The statement further said it has not been made aware of the specifics of the allegations, and that Whitman College is "committed to our ongoing work to combat antisemitism and bias of any kind, and welcome insights the OCR may bring to those efforts."

In this April 27, 2011 file photo, The Memorial Building of Whitman College is seen on campus in Walla Walla, Wash. Wolfgang Kaehler/Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty Images, FILE

A Stanford University spokesperson said the college is cooperating with the investigation.

"Stanford is fully committed to a campus environment free of discrimination and harassment, and one in which students of all backgrounds, national origins, and religions are supported and have the opportunity to thrive," the university representative said in a statement to ABC News.

In response to the investigation, the University of Washington told ABC News it "is committed to the safety and security of all students, faculty and staff, and the UW takes all investigations seriously" and that it will fully cooperate with the investigation.

The University of California-Los Angeles did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

The Hoover Tower at Stanford University is shown, Sept. 14, 2023, in Stanford, Calif. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

These schools join at least 15 others, representing both K-12 and higher education, that are under investigation concerning Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, the 1965 law that, in part, "prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance."

School administrators, including college presidents, have come under recent scrutiny for how they are handling reported hate incidents on their campuses.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona told ABC News in a past interview that there will likely be more investigations into schools and universities as incidents continue to surface across the country.