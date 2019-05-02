A Southern California doctor has been arrested for the murder of his wife, years after he said she died falling down stairs.

When officers responded to Dr. Eric Sills' San Clemente home on Nov. 13, 2016, the doctor told deputies he woke up to find his wife, 45-year-old Susann Sills, dead at the bottom of the stairs after an apparent fall, the Orange County District Attorney's office said.

Eric Sills is the medical director of a fertility clinic co-founded by Susann Sills, according to The Orange County Register.

Orange County District Attorney’s office

The Sills were married for over 10 years and had children together, Eric Sills' father told the Southern California News Group.

In November 2017, Susann Sills' death was ruled a homicide by the coroner's office. Prosecutors have not said how she died. Her family declined to comment to ABC News on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office would not elaborate on what led to Eric Sills' arrest, but said "there was additional investigation that was needed."

The 53-year-old doctor was on his way to work when he was arrested April 25 on suspicion of murder, prosecutors said.

The prosecutor's office has not disclosed any evidence or possible motive.

Sills was booked into the Orange County Jail and posted a $1 million bail on Tuesday. His arraignment is set for May 23.

Sills' defense attorney declined to comment to ABC News on Wednesday.

Eric Sills' father, who could not be immediately reached by ABC News on Wednesday, called his son's arrest "shocking" in an interview with The Orange County Register.

"We never expected this, and are looking to see what comes out in the news just like everybody else," he said.