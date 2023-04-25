Neurosurgeon found shot dead at Detroit home during well-being check

Dr. Devon Hoover, 53, was a dedicated neurosurgeon, his company said.

A Michigan doctor has been found shot dead, sparking an investigation by Detroit police's homicide unit.

The body of 53-year-old Devon Hoover was discovered when officers responded to a house for a well-being check on Sunday evening, Detroit police said.

Authorities didn't immediately release more information.

A Michigan doctor was found shot dead at a Detroit home, April 23, 2023. WXYZ

Hoover, a neurosurgeon, had "a special interest in the treatment of neck and back disorders," according to his employer, Ascension Michigan.

Hoover "was a dedicated and well respected member of the Ascension Michigan family and will be greatly missed," Ascension Michigan said in a statement. "Our sincerest condolences and heartfelt prayers are with his family, friends and fellow associates during this incredibly difficult time."