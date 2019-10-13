A dog that went missing in Florida during George W. Bush’s administration has been reunited with her owner 12 years -- and two presidents – later in Pittsburgh.

Dutchess, a fox terrier who is now 14-years-old, went missing in southern Florida more than 12 years ago on Feb. 28, 2007.

She was discovered last week on Oct. 8 hungry and shivering underneath a shed in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, according to ABC News’ Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE.

She was brought to Humane Animal Rescue’s North Side Animal Resource Center that evening to be taken care of and it was during her exam that a microchip was found and her owners were discovered to be in Boca Raton, Florida.

Perhaps understandably, Dutchess’ owners were in shock when they got the call from the Humane Animal Rescue staff.

Steve Mellon/AP

"I can't believe you're calling me right now. I can't believe this is happening," owner Katheryn Strang said.

Strang immediately made plans to make the 18 hour drive to Pittsburgh to reunite with Dutchess. She arrived on Friday afternoon.

Emotional video of their reunion was posted to Facebook by the shelter that took care of Dutchess while they awaited for Strang to come pick her up.

It is roughly 1,130 miles from Boca Raton and Pittsburgh. It is not known how Dutchess made the long journey there or how she survived for the past 12 years.

“I missed you,” said Strang to Dutchess when she first held on to her for the first time in over 12 years. “Baby, where have you been?”