Dog seen walking I-95 in Philadelphia home again after second escape

A dog was reunited with his owner on Friday and again on Sunday after escaping his home and being found around a highway in Pennsylvania, a local dog boarding and grooming facility representative told ABC News.

A concerned person saw the dog -- an 11-month-old husky named Enzo – on Sunday morning, walking on a road next to Interstate 95. The passerby brought Enzo to Town and Country Pet Center, a grooming and boarding facility in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, the same site he was sent to after his first escape.

Enzo previously escaped from his home on Friday and stopped rush hour traffic on I-95 in Philadelphia before Pennsylvania State Police were able to catch him, according to ABC News Philadelphia station WPVI,

Pennsylvania State Police did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

A dog dodged traffic and brought cars to a standstill on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Police caught up after a one-mile chase and later returned the dog to its owner. WPVI

Enzo's owner, who moved to Pennsylvania from Tennessee with Enzo two months ago, told WPVI that he first escaped while she was getting ready for work.

"All I heard was 'bang!' No landing, no barking, no nothing. I looked back, and he was running," Leisa Zurbaran said.

She contacted animal care and control teams to help find Enzo, WPVI reported on Friday.

It wasn't until she went on Facebook looking for answers that a woman told her about Enzo.

"She showed me the news, I was like, 'I think that's my dog,'" Zurbaran told WPVI. "I went into the link, there were so many videos of him and I'm like, 'Oh yeah that's my dog.'"

Zurbaran told the station she was relieved when she picked him up from the facility last week.

Enzo owner also told the station she made an appointment to get him microchipped and buy a GPS tracker.