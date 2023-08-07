Storms spawning tornadoes in America's Heartland head for East Coast: Latest forecast

Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are in the forecast for the East Coast.

Stormy weather spawned tornadoes, triggered flash flooding, knocked out power and uprooted trees across the United States over the weekend.

There were more than 300 damaging storm reports from Colorado to Virginia. There were also 10 reported tornadoes -- eight across Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska and Colorado on Saturday and two in Illinois on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

General view of a scoreboard showing that play has been suspended due to dangerous weather during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on Aug. 6, 2023 in Greensboro, N.C. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Storm damage was reported from Wichita, Kansas, through central Illinois and into Birmingham, Alabama.

Torrential rainfall led to dangerous flash flooding in parts of northeastern Missouri on Friday night, including in the town of Kahoka where more than 6 inches of rain fell within 6 hours. Water rescues were reported in the area.

The threat for severe weather shifts to the eastern United States on Aug. 7, 2023. ABC News

Golf ball-sized hail was reported in Loveland, Colorado, and Almena, Kansas, on Saturday.

More than 40,000 people were left without electricity in Alabama on Sunday as gusty winds up to 61 miles per hour brought trees crashing down on power lines.

Storms bringing torrential rainfall could trigger flash flooding along the eastern United States for several days starting Aug. 7, 2023 ABC News

Hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia's capital after storms swept through the area late Sunday.

The threat for severe weather shifts eastward on Monday. Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are in the forecast for a swath of the East Coast, from Georgia to New York state, including several major cities like Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City. The bullseye for tornadoes and damaging winds will be from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Washington, D.C. and into the Appalachian Mountains.

Debris flies around as a tornado hits Pickens, S.C., Aug. 3, 2023. Kristine Orzeck Barksdale via Reuters

There is also a potential for flash flooding from Washington, D.C. to New York City and into parts of New England if the storms bring torrential rainfall while moving slowly through the area. The latest forecast shows there could be local rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches within a short period of time, which would cause localized flash flooding.

The severe weather is expected to hit the Appalachians early Monday afternoon before sweeping east across the forecasted threat area through the later afternoon and evening hours, clearing the East Coast after sunset.