'Domestic' terrorists could target July 4 holiday events, but no known plots: Feds

Jun 29, 2019, 2:06 PM ET
PHOTO: In this file photo from July 4, 2016, counterterrorism police officers watch over spectators for the Fourth of July fireworks along the East River in New York.PlayAdam Hunger/AP, FILE
WATCH What is domestic terrorism?

Federal authorities are warning that white supremacists and other political radicals could look to attack Independence Day revelers on July 4, noting in a bulletin to law enforcement around the country that domestic terrorists “have attacked perceived oppressors, opponents, or enemies engaged in outdoor First Amendment-protected rallies or protests during past summers.”

Interested in 4th of July?

Add 4th of July as an interest to stay up to date on the latest 4th of July news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
4th of July
Add Interest

The warning came in a joint intelligence bulletin issued by the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and National Counterterrorism Center, urging law enforcement personnel to remain vigilant for suspicious activity.

PHOTO: In this file photo from July 4, 2016, counterterrorism police officers watch over spectators for the Fourth of July fireworks along the East River in New York. Adam Hunger/AP, FILE
In this file photo from July 4, 2016, counterterrorism police officers watch over spectators for the Fourth of July fireworks along the East River in New York.

Such bulletins are routinely distributed in the days before a major national holiday, but previous bulletins have often focused on “homegrown” terrorists inspired by overseas groups like ISIS or al-Qaeda rather than “domestic” terrorists radicalized by domestic issues such as abortion or white supremacy.

(MORE: FBI has 1,000 open investigations into violent white supremacy, domestic terrorism)

The bulletin, which was issued Wednesday, makes prominent mention of both threats inside the U.S. homeland.

(MORE: Video: What is domestic terrorism?)

“The FBI, DHS, and NCTC remain concerned that [they] could target upcoming Independence Day celebrations, gatherings, or parades, though we are unaware of any current plots specifically targeting such events,” stated the bulletin, obtained by ABC News. “We note that attacks can occur with little to no warning because of the frequently lower levels of security around civilian targets, challenges in securing large crowds, and calls for attacks against soft targets.”

PHOTO: In this file photo from July 4, 2018, spectators watch a fireworks display as part of Independence Day festivities in New York. Craig Ruttle/AP, FILE
In this file photo from July 4, 2018, spectators watch a fireworks display as part of Independence Day festivities in New York.

Both “domestic” and “homegrown” terrorists “likely would use simplistic tactics and relatively easily obtainable weapons such as firearms, knives, and vehicles—although some violent extremists have historically sought to use explosive devices.”

(MORE: Feds now tracking 850 possible domestic terrorists, as white supremacy cases jump)

Beyond domestic terrorism threats, the bulletin warns that ISIS has recently renewed calls for sympathizers to launch their own attacks inside the United States.

Last week, the FBI arrested a 21-year-old Pennsylvania man for allegedly plotting to bomb a church in Pittsburgh. He had come to the United States as a refugee from Syria and was allegedly inspired by ISIS.

(MORE: FBI director says bureau is investigating 5,000 terrorism cases across the world)

The FBI is currently tracking about 1,000 suspected “homegrown” terrorists inside the United States who authorities believe have been inspired by ISIS, al Qaeda or other foreign terrorist organizations, a senior FBI official recently testified to Congress.

Meanwhile, the FBI is currently investigating about 850 suspected “domestic” terrorists, the official said. And since late last year, the agency has seen a significant uptick in domestic terrorism investigations involving white supremacists, officials told ABC News.

“In fact, there have been more arrests and deaths in the United States caused by domestic terrorists than international terrorists in recent years,” the head of the FBI's counterterrorism division, Assistant Director Michael McGarrity, recently told a House panel.

PHOTO: This undated file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James Fields. Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP, FILE
This undated file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James Fields.

The bulletin issued Wednesday ahead of the July 4 holiday mentioned the case of James Fields, who in 2017 drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a woman and injuring scores of others.

On Friday, Fields was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of federal hate crimes.

(MORE: Charlottesville car rammer sentenced to life in prison)

Wednesday’s bulletin emphasized: “The FBI, DHS, and NCTC are not aware of any specific, credible threats surrounding the upcoming Independence Day holiday, but note that previous attacks in the Homeland have happened with little to no warning.”

Asked about the new bulletin, an FBI spokeswoman said in a statement, “The FBI regularly assesses intelligence regarding possible threats to the U.S. and will continue to work closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners should there be any potential threat to public safety. We ask members of the public to maintain awareness of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.”