Transcript for What is domestic terrorism?

The FBI has arrested two men for wanted to kill people including the president. With the rain god. That deal. Yeah. Yeah. Just or enrichment despite many similarities. The FBI distinguishes domestic terrorism and extremists from homegrown punching his. Yeah. Guilty of charges of providing material support to prices. Yeah yeah. We cannot charge someone with material support to domestic terrorism group than we actually do not have. Designated domestic terrorism groups. Designating domestic groups as domestic terrorist organizations. And picking out particular groups that you say you disagree with your views and so forth is going to be highly problematic. In a way it's not when you guys need Hokkaido crisis or international terrorist organization. Yeah. Any cases can be opens there's domestic terrorism. Cases but there there's no I'm charge. Domestic terrorism. This couple cities. Silently. These offenders are primarily used firearms. I would get into the emergency needs and objectives include the shut down here please send somebody lately. Are you. You've got an automatic weapons aren't product called. And we Chinese. Gun charges who use explosive charges we use. Threat and hoax charges. Bikinis hate crimes that's the charge that's available to us at the time to stop threat. Do you think we should have a domestic terrorism statute. I will say is a former prosecutor. As a former investigator I want every to a toolbox I want options we have approximately 850. Domestic terrorism cases.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.