Dow plummets over worries of political turmoil in Italy

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked nearly 400 points on Tuesday as turmoil over a political crisis in Italy triggered fears that it could spread to financial woes throughout Europe.

The Dow tumbled 391 points to 24,361. The S&P 500 fell 32 points to 2,689 while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 37 points to 7,396.

Richard Drew/AP

At one point the Dow was down more than 500 points.

Concerns over Italy erupted when President Sergio Mattarella, who has been pro-European Union, vetoed the appointment of Paolo Savona as the country's finance minister, angering members of the populist government. Savona is a strong critic of the euro and was the choice of the two anti-establishment political parties, the Five Star Movement and League Party.

Vincenzo Pinto/AFP/Getty Images

Following Mattarella's decision, both parties abandoned their attempts to form a government, prompting widespread speculation that a more radical faction will gain a stronger foothold in the government.

Mattarella made no excuses for his decision.

"The uncertainty over our position in the euro alarmed Italian and foreign investors," Mattarella said.

Richard Drew/AP

He said rising Italian sovereign debt, which is about $3 trillion, will cause Italy to continue to dip into its savings and hurt companies.

"Membership of the euro is a fundamental choice for the future of our country and our young people," Mattarella said.