Dozens of letters with 'suspicious' white powder sent to state officials, Kansas authorities say

The FBI and multiple state agencies are investigating after dozens of letters containing a "suspicious" white powder were sent to Kansas state legislators and public officials on Friday, law enforcement said.

More than 30 such letters have been reported across the state as of 4 p.m. Friday, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

"Law enforcement is working to safely collect the letters and investigate the incidents," the agency said in a statement. "Currently, no injuries have been reported, but we ask everyone to remain vigilant in handling mail."

The Kansas State Capitol Building in Topeka, Kansas. Getty Images

The FBI, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Kansas Highway Patrol and multiple local authorities have responded to reports of unidentified government officials receiving mail containing a white powder.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.