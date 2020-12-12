Driver who crashed into crowd of people in NYC, injuring 6, is charged Kathleen Casillo has been charged with reckless endangerment.

The woman who drove into a crowd of people in New York City Friday has been charged with reckless endangerment, police said.

She has been identified as Kathleen Casillo, 52, of Rockaway Park, Queens. Also, a 32-year-old woman who was a part of demonstration was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of governmental administration after she interfered with emergency medical service experts as they responded to the scene.

Six people were injured when Casillo drove through a march -- aimed at drawing attention to an ongoing hunger strike by immigration detainees at a jail in New Jersey -- between 39th Street and Third Avenue at around 4 p.m. Friday, the New York City Police Department said.

When she accelerated into the crowd, she struck multiple people who were walking, as well as people on bicycles.

The victims were take to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the city's fire department said, and Casillo was detained for questioning.

Her motive is still unclear.