Drone operator charged for hitting 'super scooper' plane during Palisades Fire: DOJ

Peter Akemann, 56, has agreed to plead guilty to unsafe operation of a drone.

A California man has agreed to pay more than $65,000 in restitution and faces up to a year in federal prison for operating a drone that collided with a firefighting aircraft during the early days of the Palisades Fire, prosecutors announced Friday.

Peter Akemann, 56, of Culver City, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of unsafe operation of an unmanned aircraft for the Jan. 9 drone collision, which damaged the Canadian "super scooper" and took it out of commission for several days amid the devastating fire, according to federal prosecutors in Los Angeles.

According to the plea agreement, filed Friday, Akemann admitted his reckless operation of the drone interfered with the firefighting aircraft's operations and "posed an imminent safety hazard" to the two-person crew.

The impact of the collision caused an approximately 3-inch-by-6-inch hole in the aircraft's left wing, prosecutors said. The aircraft, which is designed to scoop water from bodies of water and drop it on fires, was able to land safely and was taken out of service for approximately five days for repairs, prosecutors said.

"We're in the largest wildfire ever to hit Southern California. We need all the planes that we can have at the time. And now we have one down for five days," acting U.S. Attorney Joseph McNally said during a press briefing on Friday. "That has a real impact on operations."

A damaged firefighting aircraft is seen after a drone strike while responding to the Palisades Fire on Jan. 9, 2025. FBI

Investigators recovered parts of the damaged drone and were able to trace that to a specific drone, which led them to Akemann, prosecutors said.

Akemann launched the drone from the top of a parking garage in Santa Monica out of curiosity to observe the wildfire damage, but lost sight of it after it flew about 1.5 miles, according to McNally.

The Federal Aviation Administration had issued temporary flight restrictions at the time that prohibited drone operations near the Los Angeles County wildfires.

There is no evidence that the collision was intentional, according to FBI Assistant Director in Charge Akil Davis.

McNally said the message to the public is "deterrence."

"If you fly a drone around wildfires and you do so recklessly, law enforcement is going to find you and we're going to hold you accountable," he said.

Akemann has not yet entered a guilty plea. He is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.

"Mr. Akemann is deeply sorry for the mistake he made by flying a drone near the boundary of the Palisades fire area on January 9, 2025, and for the resulting accident," his attorneys, Vicki Podberesky and Glen Jonas, said in a statement to ABC News. "He accepts responsibility for his grave error in judgment and is cooperating with the government in effort to make amends."

Parts of a damaged drone recovered after it collided with a firefighting aircraft on Jan. 9, 2025. FBI

As part of the plea agreement, Akemann has agreed to pay full restitution to the government of Quebec, which supplied the super scooper, and the company that repaired the plane -- estimated to be at least $65,169.

He has also agreed to complete 150 hours of community service in support of the Southern California wildfire relief effort, prosecutors said.

The misdemeanor offense carries a prison sentence of up to one year in federal prison. Any prison sentence will ultimately be determined by a judge, McNally said.

"I'll highlight the fact that he has agreed to plead guilty and accept responsibility, which I think is important here," McNally said.

Akemann's attorneys said there are a "number of mitigating factors" that will be brought up in court, including his "reliance on the DJI Drone's geo fencing safeguard feature and the failure of that feature."

The Palisades Fire ignited on Jan. 7 and has burned more than 23,400 acres in Los Angeles County. It is now 98% contained, according to Cal Fire. Nearly 8,000 structures are estimated to have been damaged or destroyed by the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.