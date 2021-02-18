East Coast to see snow, ice, flash flooding and possible tornado from winter storm

The storm that left parts of the South under 15 inches of snow and a shield of ice this week is now moving into the East Coast.

The highest snowfall total this week was in Arkansas, where up to 15 inches of snow fell. Little Rock actually saw a record 11.8 inches on Wednesday. At the same time, half a foot of snow feel from Oklahoma to Tennessee, North Alabama and Mississippi.

But on Thursday morning, the storm is making its way into the East Coast, and could bring extreme weather from Florida to Massachusetts.

Also on Thursday, heavy snow will be moving through the Northeast, from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, New York City and, eventually, Boston.

To the South, an icy mix of freezing rain and sleet is expected from for Virginia to North Carolina.

There is also a flash flooding and tornado threat from Florida to North Carolina.

On Friday morning, snow will continue from Philadelphia to New York City and Boston, and an icy mix is expected from Washington, D.C., to Virginia and North Carolina.

Washington, D.C., will likely see 2 to 4 inches of snow, Philadelphia 6 to 8, New York City 5 to 9 and Boston 6 to 8.

While the cold weather will continue in some states, others will see warmer temperatures by the weekend. A nice warm-up is expected in Houston Sunday, where temperatures are set to climb into the 60s.

Further north, from Kansas City to Chicago and Minneapolis, however, temperatures are expected to reach above freezing for the first time in weeks.

Winter weather alerts have stretched all the way to Texas, where a separate disturbance is bringing additional ice and snow on Thursday.

Galveston Mayor Craig Brown told "Good Morning America" Thursday morning that they are still dealing with burst pipes and are having to bring in more water. At the same time, he said, many people remain without power.

Brown added, "90% of our entire population was cut off of the power for about two days." Due to the pipe bursts, the mayor said their hospital "ran dangerously low on water." Now that they've been able to fill up the tanks again, however, they're back up and running. When asked what the city needs, Brown said: "We need to get our power up. We need to turn water off to all the homes where pipes have burst and draining the system we’re working with citizens on that."

He said people are also dealing with lack of food and water: "The human suffering though that is occurring from this is very very concerning." While the city has dealt with power outages and pipe bursts before due to hurricanes, Brown said: "We have a history of recovery, but this is worse than a hurricane. In a hurricane you can go to the mainland and get away from this. In this particular situation, no matter where you go in Texas you still have a concern that is similar to what we have here." Brown said he sent a letter to the state's governor requesting an investigation of the city's electrical system. He also said that while they are getting supplies from the government, it hasn't been entirely efficient.

"The entire state seems to have some form of paralysis with this, and we’re getting supplies but not as quickly as we need," Brown said.