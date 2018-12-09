Elderly woman almost run over by man who stole her purse at Florida McDonald's, video shows

Dec 9, 2018, 5:26 PM ET
PHOTO: The driver dragged the woman before she fell to the ground, the tires narrowly missing her head. PlayOkeechobee Police Department
WATCH Elderly woman almost run over by man who stole her purse, police say

Surveillance video shows the dramatic moment an elderly woman in Florida was almost run over by a driver who allegedly had just stolen her purse.

The woman had walked outside of a McDonald's in Okeechobee to confront the suspected thief on Thursday night when she was injured, according to the Okeechobee Police Department.

(MORE: 70-year-old woman leaving bible class injured in drive-by robbery; police searching for 'ex-con' suspect)

A surveillance camera outside the restaurant captured the man, clad in khaki shorts and a light-colored baseball cap, pulling up to the restaurant in a silver hatchback, a passenger in the front seat.

PHOTO: A woman chased a man out of a McDonalds in Okeechobee, Fla., after he snatched her purse. Okeechobee Police Department
A woman chased a man out of a McDonald's in Okeechobee, Fla., after he snatched her purse.

The man then entered the McDonald's and less than a minute later is seen running out toward his car with an object in his right hand.

The suspect then opened the driver's side door and got into the car as the woman chased him out of the restaurant, the video showed. When she got to the car, she opened the door, but the man continued to back out of the parking space, dragging the woman before she fell on the ground, the front tires missing her by just inches as the car was put in reverse. The suspect then drove away.

PHOTO: The driver dragged the woman before she fell to the ground, the tires narrowly missing her head. Okeechobee Police Department
The driver dragged the woman before she fell to the ground, the tires narrowly missing her head.

The extent of the woman's injuries was unclear.

(MORE: Woman carrying $75,000 in her purse run over by vehicle in brazen robbery attempt)

Another surveillance video taken inside the restaurant shows the woman sitting in a booth with another person as the man approaches her from behind. The man then reaches over from the table behind and snatches the purse, located on the inside of the booth, and runs away, the woman following him as he exits the restaurant.

PHOTO: The suspect entered the McDonalds and snatched the womans purse from behind before running out of the restaurant. Okeechobee Police Department
The suspect entered the McDonald's and snatched the woman's purse from behind before running out of the restaurant.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday, police said.

PHOTO: A suspect was arrested on Saturday, according to the Okeechobee Police Department. Okeechobee Police Department
A suspect was arrested on Saturday, according to the Okeechobee Police Department.

Additional details were not immediately available.

(MORE: Shirtless burglar arrested on roof of business he was trying to rob, authorities say)

Comments