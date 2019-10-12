Eliud Kipchoge becomes first marathon runner to break the two hour mark

A feat once thought impossible, Eliud Kipchoge has become the first person to ever run a marathon in less than two hours even though it will not count as a world record.

Kipchoge bested the two hour mark by 20 seconds for a final time of 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds.

Kipchoge was supported by 36 pacemakers and also had a pace car with a laser beam projecting his ideal position on the road which is one of the reasons why the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) will not verify Kipchoge’s time as a world record.

"I'm feeling good," Kipchoge told the Associated Press. "I'm the first man, I want to inspire many people that no human is limited."

Jed Leicester/AP

Kipchoge ran at an average pace of 4 minutes and 33 seconds per mile throughout the entire race, according to the Associated Press.

"We can make this world a beautiful world and a peaceful world," he said, pointing out that the mission of his attempt went beyond athletics. "The positivity of sport, I want to make it a clean sport and an interesting sport."

Kipchoge reached his accomplishment in Prater Park in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

It was his second attempt at breaking the two-hour barrier. He had previously missed the mark by only 26 seconds in Monza, Italy, in May 2017.

Kipchoge won a gold medal in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and he also holds the official world record of 2 hours, 1 minute and 39 seconds.