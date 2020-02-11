Former 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett indicted by special prosecutor in Chicago The actor was accused of falsely reporting he was the victim of a hate crime.

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was indicted Tuesday by a special prosecutor in Chicago investigating allegations he bogusly reported being the victim of a January 2019 hate-crime attack, officials said.

Smollett, 37, was indicted by special prosecutor Dan Webb, who was appointed by a Cook County judge to continue looking into his false allegations after the Cook County State’s Attorney Office dropped all charges against the actor, a source close to Smollett told ABC news.

The Cook County Clerk's Office confirmed to ABC station WLS-TV in Chicago that Smollett had been indicted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.