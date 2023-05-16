Co-Anchor, "GMA3: What You Need to Know"

Eva Pilgrim is co-anchor of “GMA3” What You Need to Know” and an ABC News correspondent based in New York. Her reports can be seen across multiple ABC News programs and platforms, including “20/20,” “Good Morning America,” “Nightline” and “World News Tonight with David Muir.”

Since joining ABC News, Pilgrim has reported on a wide range of breaking news stories, including the recent mass shooting in Nashville, the Alex Murdaugh trial, the Charlottesville rally, the 2020 presidential election, the murder of George Floyd, and Hurricanes Matthew, Harvey, Irma, Maria and Michael.

In the aftermath of the Atlanta mass shooting and the increase in anti-Asian American hate crimes around the country, Pilgrim co-anchored a live special edition of “20/20,” “Murder in Atlanta.” She also co-anchored the ABC News Live special “Stop the Hate: The Rise in Violence Against Asian Americans.” This primetime special reported on the events that have led to anti-Asian violence, explored why America is paying attention now and profiled the new activism emerging in the AAPI community.

Prior to ABC News, Pilgrim got her start in local news making stops in Bluefield, West Virginia; Columbia, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In 2021, Pilgrim published her children’s book, “Walter Does His Best,” which teaches children about kindness and love.

Pilgrim was born in Seoul, South Korea, into a military family and grew up moving around the world. She attended the University of Florida and the University of South Carolina.