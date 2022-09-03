Evacuations in place as Northern California county battles 2 blazes

Some civilians have been injured in the Mill Fire, state officials said.

Two wildfires exploded overnight in northern California, forcing evacuations in a rural community amid the continued fire threat.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Siskiyou County to support the response to the "rapidly-spreading" Mill Fire, which ignited Friday afternoon.

Fire fighter Andrew Alves hoses down hotspots in homes that were burnt as the Mill Fire burns near Weed, Calif., Sept. 2, 2022. Fred Greaves/Reuters

There have been some civilians injured in the fire, Cal Fire spokesperson Suzi Brady told ABC News. She said they were transported to the nearest hospital though she did not know the extent of their injuries.

There have also been structures destroyed in the blaze, she said, but noted the damage inspection team is still assessing the extent of the damage.

A general view of burnt and burning structures as the Mill Fire burns near Weed, Calif., Sept. 2, 2022. Fred Greaves/Reuters

The fire has burned nearly 4,00 acres and is 20% contained as of Saturday morning after "large numbers of resource arrived throughout the night," according to fire officials. Evacuation orders are currently in place.

The county is also battling the Mountain Fire, which was "extremely active" overnight, burning nearly 3,400 acres starting Friday evening, fire officials said Saturday morning. The fire is 5% contained.

Evacuations have also been ordered due to the Mountain Fire, which is currently burning outside of residential areas, Brady said.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.

The incidents are "rapidly changing and our staff and partners are doing everything they can to get everyone to safety," the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said on social media Saturday.

A red flag warning has been issued for the area due to strong wind gusts combined with low relative humidity.

ABC News' Kenton Gewecke contributed to this report.