More excessive heat on the way in Texas: Here's what to expect

Four states are under heat alerts as excessive heat continues.

Texas, Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma are under heat alerts Friday, through the weekend and into next week.

The heat dome will build into the Southern Plains this weekend into next week, with record highs expected all of next week for major cities in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

Heat advisories, watches and warnings are in place across most of Texas on Friday. ABC News

Texas' record heat will continue and is expected to spread to Oklahoma, New Mexico and Louisiana.

Record-high temperatures are possible Friday in Midland, Texas, where it could reach 107 degrees. Temperatures could also reach near-record highs in Corpus Christi, where it is forecast to be 98 degrees.

Fernando Aguilar, from El Salvador, carries his 8-year-old daughter Dannesy through the jet streams of Gateway Fountains at Discovery Green to escape the hot weather on Father's Day in Houston, June 18, 2023. Adrees Latif/Reuters, FILE

The temperature in Dallas will be over 100 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Houston should also reach triple digits each of those days, while New Orleans will be in the high 90s.

Temperatures will soar above 100 degrees again next week in many parts of Texas. ABC News

On Thursday, high temperatures broke records in Laredo, where it was 109 degrees, and Del Rio, where it was 108 degrees. Corpus Christi and San Angelo tied for their record highs at 100 degrees and 107 degrees, respectively.

More severe weather is forecast from Texas to Montana on Wednesday, where damaging winds, huge hail and tornadoes are possible.