An "extensive" investigation is underway after a gunman shot six Philadelphia police officers in a dramatic, hours-long standoff that left the city "reeling," prosecutors said Monday.

All officers survived the Wednesday violence and the suspected shooter, Maurice Hill, is in custody on charges including attempted murder.

But Anthony Voci, the district attorney's homicide chief, warned Monday that the "the scale of this investigation ... is immeasurable" and will take months to complete.

Over 100 rounds of ammunition were fired, Voci said, and investigators are now digging bullets out of cars, ceilings and walls.

Investigators are also working to process footage from over 250 body-worn cameras as well as footage from home surveillance cameras, Voci said.

"That is why it would be premature to talk about any and all the details as it relates to these charges because it's our anticipation that there will be more based on what we see on the film and what we find throughout the investigation," Voci said at a news conference on Monday.

Officers were serving a narcotics warrant on Hill and had entered a North Philadelphia home when gunfire erupted Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Hill allegedly barricaded himself inside and fired from the first floor as he held two officers and three civilians hostage on the second floor, police said.

Gunfire rained down on police for hours. Gunshots ricocheted off sidewalks and homes as officers crawled and crouched behind cars to avoid getting hit.

After a tense, seven-hour standoff -- during which Hill and his lawyer spoke over the phone with the district attorney and police commissioner -- tear gas was deployed and Hill surrendered.

Hill, who has an "extensive" criminal record, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, simple assault, unlawful restraint, reckless endangerment, violations of the uniforms firearms act, causing or risking a catastrophe and possession of an instrument of crime, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said at Monday's news conference.

Hill's attorney, Shaka Johnson, told ABC News last week that he believed the standoff wasn't planned. He said Hill, who welcomed a baby two days earlier, was caught up in the moment and the situation escalated quickly.

According to Johnson, Hill wasn't making demands to police and just wanted to end the situation in a way that ensured him no harm.

Hill will appear in court on Sept. 5, Krasner said. Johnson could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.

Four others, whom Krasner did not name, were arrested in the case on charges including drug and paraphernalia possession and conspiracy, Krasner said Monday. They will appear in court on Sept. 3, Krasner said.