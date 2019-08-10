Extreme heat lingers in the South as Carolinas prepare for strong storms

The heat baking the southern U.S. shows no signs of letting up this weekend -- or even the start of the work week.

Interested in Weather? Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Heat advisories are in place Saturday across 10 states from the Southern Plains to northern Florida.

ABC News

Highs are expected to break into the triple-digits from Texas to Florida on Saturday, with some areas approaching 110 degrees by late afternoon.

The hot weather sticks around through the weekend with many areas hitting the triple-digits through Monday.

ABC News

In the Mid-Atlantic, severe storms are expected along the coast of North Carolina from Wilmington to New Bern.

The main threats will be strong winds, some isolated hail and perhaps a brief tornado. Some localized flooding is also possible from heavier downpours.

ABC News

Fire danger across Northwest

Several fire alerts remain in place across parts of the Northwest Saturday as dry lightning and high winds could combine to create dangerous fire weather.

Red flag warnings are in place across six states, with fire weather watches further east in Wyoming.

Wind gusts will peak above 25 mph in many of these areas, which can lead to rapidly spreading fires. Storms with potentially frequent lightning through the afternoon and evening will lead to increased risk for fires.