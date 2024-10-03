Extreme October heat wave ongoing for the West: Latest forecast
By this weekend, the record heat will spread into Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.
An unprecedented October heat wave has enveloped the West, with record-setting temperatures from California to Colorado.
On Wednesday, temperatures soared to 108 degrees in Phoenix; 101 degrees in Las Vegas; 100 in Napa, California; and 89 in Denver. Cheyenne, Wyoming, hit 85 degrees -- its all-time hottest October temperature.
More record highs are in the forecast for Thursday.
Temperatures could climb to 99 degrees in Sacramento and San Jose, California; 112 degrees in Palm Springs, California; and 103 in Las Vegas.
Heat alerts are ongoing for a huge part of California, including the Bay Area and Los Angeles County. An excessive heat warning is continuing in Phoenix.
The West will also be under a very high fire threat into the weekend. Fire alerts have been issued from California to Montana.
