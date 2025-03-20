Deputies making a welfare check find 3 dead inside a South Florida home

Sheriff's officials say three people were found shot to death inside a home during a welfare check in Pompano Beach, Florida

By The Associated Press

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. -- Three people were found shot to death inside a home during a welfare check in Pompano Beach, sheriff's officials said.

Broward County sheriff's deputies made several attempts on Wednesday evening to make contact with residents of the home, which is north of Fort Lauderdale.

After receiving no response, the deputies asked a Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crew to force their way inside the home, according to Broward Sheriff's public information specialist Gerdy St. Louis.

The three victims were pronounced dead on the scene, and the sheriff's agency's homicide and crime scene units began an investigation.

Officials did not release the names of the victims or provide any other updates.