Family demands answers from Army following mysterious death of specialist

Denisha Montgomery Smith was found dead in her barracks in 2022.

When Army Spc. Denisha Montgomery Smith was found dead inside a U.S. base in Germany last year, the news devastated her family.

Now, Montgomery Smith’s loved ones say unanswered questions about her death, an alleged physical assault before she died, and lack of accountability towards military members involved, have only added to their grief.

Weeks before Montgomery Smith’s death, the 27-year-old military police officer and mother of two boys made an emotional video call to her family and revealed that she was physically assaulted by fellow soldiers inside a vehicle. She said she wanted to leave the base.

"I just want to come home; look what they did to me,” Montgomery Smith said in the call, which was recorded, as she revealed various marks and bruises on her body.

Denisha Montgomery Smith seen in an undated military photo. Courtesy of Denisha Montgomery-Smith's family

Although the military declared Montgomery Smith's eventual death on Aug. 9, 2022, a suicide, her family and their attorney, Lindsey Knapp, have contended that there is more to the story and have been pushing federal authorities for a further investigation.

Knapp, who also is the executive director of the nonprofit advocacy group Combat Sexual Assault, said that Montgomery Smith's case is part of a bigger and under-scrutinized issue going on in the military when it comes to the safety of soldiers.

"What happens is a lot of our service members, they're retaliated against so badly after they report [an assault], they're either killed by one of their peers or they kill themselves. And we call that murder by suicide," she told ABC News Live.

Montgomery Smith's assault, which the Army says was physical, not sexual, was recorded by one of the alleged attackers, according to an Army investigative report.

Brooklyn Harris, Montgomery Smith's sister, told ABC News Live she and her family were shocked at the extent of her injuries when they talked to her on the video call and received pictures.

"She had a burn mark, we believe, on her shoulder, like a cigarette got burned on her. Her face was just bruised, swollen," she said.

"I believe her when she says that she was assaulted, sexually assaulted, scared for her life when all she wanted to do is come home," Harris added.

Army spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith refuted Harris' claims that her sister was sexually assaulted.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Spc. Montgomery's family and will continue to provide them support. A comprehensive and independent law enforcement investigation did not uncover any reports of sexual assault by Spc. Montgomery nor any evidence to support such an allegation," she said in a statement to ABC News.

Denisha Montgomery Smith seen in an undated photo. Courtesy of Denisha Montgomery-Smith's family

The Army provided a 1,500-page report to Montgomery Smith's family about her death and claimed that "evidence of a ligature mark and an associated ligature furrow on the neck," pointed to her death being a suicide. The report did not name any suspects in the previous physical altercation.

Knapp, however, said research on her end found that the military's reporting had some holes.

"We learned more and more… That her supervisor turned off the security footage that would have showed who was entering and exiting Denisha's room the night she died," Knapp alleged.

Lindsey Knapp hugs the family of Denisha Montgomery Smith. ABC News

Reports from the Department of Defense indicated that there was a gap in the security camera recording on the base, as cameras did not capture any footage from July 18, 2022, the day Montgomery Smith was allegedly assaulted, to the morning of Aug 11, 2022, two days after her death.

Montgomery Smith's family said they were also suspicious when they received an order from the Army that forbade contact with the soldiers who allegedly assaulted her in the car.

"They're trying to cover down and protect the soldiers that were actually assaulting Denisha, protecting them more than they are even trying to investigate the death of my niece," Tomeka Light, Montgomery Smith's aunt, told ABC News Live.

Tomeka Light and Brooklyn Harris have been calling for an investigation into the death of Spc. Denisha Montgomery Smith. ABC News

Knapp said she has requested that the FBI investigate the case and Montgomery Smith's family has called on the military for a further investigation.

The Army and FBI have not responded to those requests, according to Knapp.

Montgomery Smith's sister is urging people to take action.

"We need everyone to call their senators, email congressmen, and help us get the FBI to take over Denisha's investigation," she said.

Montgomery Smith's family continued to say and show they are not backing down.

Brooklyn Harris attends a rally to raise awareness of violence against women in the military. ABC News

They have taken part in rallies in Washington, D.C., and met with New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, along with other military female victims of assault and their kin, hoping that elected officials take action after reviewing the case.

"We're trying to raise awareness about the stories and their cases and get our congressional leaders to hold a hearing to investigate and reopen some of these cases," Knapp said.

And on a personal level, Harris said she has worked to make sure her sister's memory is kept alive for her nephews.

"I just bring her up whenever I see something beautiful. Because although the younger ones might not remember their mom," she said, "all they need is just like the little things to remind them who she is."

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you or a loved one needs support concerning sexual abuse and assault, please find more resources at RAINN.org.