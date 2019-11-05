Police are asking for help locating an Atlanta college student who vanished last week.

Alexis Crawford, a 21-year-old senior at Clark Atlanta University, was last seen at her off-campus apartment Oct. 30, according to her roommate, and her family reported her missing two days later when she failed to show up for class or work, police said Monday.

"She's a beautiful girl. She's a beautiful, fun-loving little girl," her great-aunt Brenda Crawford, told reporters Monday. "She's the type of girl that when she sees you, when you come in the house, the first thing she's going to do is sit on your lap and give you a hug. She's a sweet girl."

Crawford's mother, Tammy Crawford, said she "seemed to be in good spirits and was laughing" during a FaceTime conversation with her and her sister at around 3.30 p.m., the same day she was last seen, according to a police report.

She was active on social media later that evening and her roommate said she took her to a nearby liquor store at around 11:30 p.m. and returned home, the report said.

Atlanta Police Department

The roommate said she last saw Alexis Crawford around midnight before she retired to her room for the night. She said the house was empty when she left for class the following morning and the front door was locked.

Alexis Crawford's family said it was extremely rare for her to go more than a day without speaking to her parents or at least one of her siblings.

Please take a close look at this flyer. 21 y/o @CAU student Alexis Crawford disappeared on Wednesday & her family is very worried about her. I’m heading to a news conference outside @Atlanta_Police The family has something they want the public to know pic.twitter.com/GdCQvOkLbj — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) November 4, 2019

"I just want you to come home and be safe," her younger sister, Alexandria Crawford, told reporters Monday. "I hope God is walking with you and please prevent any evil that comes her way -- and we're here for you."

The family, which lives in Athens, about 70 miles northeast of Atlanta, said she has four sisters and five brothers who are all worried about her. Her eldest brother, Derrick Carter, vowed to stay in town for as long as possible to help locate her.

"I just want to say to the city of Atlanta: Can you just please help me find my baby sister? And Alexis, we love you," Carter said. "If you're out there and you're looking at this, give us a call. We're right here with you."

Crawford is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt or hoodie and a cheetah print head scarf.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.