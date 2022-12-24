Family searching for Texas A&M student who disappeared on day of graduation

A Texas A &M University student has been missing for more than a week, as his family prays for his safe return.

Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen the morning of Dec. 16, authorities said. His family said they were going to the College Station school for his graduation and reported him missing when he did not show up to lunch before the ceremony.

"He was supposed to graduate but I'm not sure what happened that would cause him to leave," his uncle, Bao Hoang, told ABC Waco affiliate KXXV earlier this week.

Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. College Station Police Department

The student's phone had been turned off, making it difficult to track him, according to his family. After his vehicle was spotted several times on video, the car was ultimately found unoccupied in Austin on Thursday, according to Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.

Volunteers organized a search in the area on Friday, with the community urged to take precautions due to frigid Christmas Eve temperatures and rough terrain.

Hoang's uncle called the disappearance "uncharacteristic."

"He is always available, always showing up to help," his uncle told KXXV. "Anytime that I've been back to Texas or anytime his grandparents would need help, he would show up there. Anytime his parents would need help, family gatherings, always show up."

"That's why we're quite in disbelief that he would leave without notifying us," he added.

Amid the search for Hoang, family members have been speaking out to him to come home.

"Tanner, we love you. God loves you," his uncle said to KXXV. "Come home as soon as you get this message or the messages that's been on Facebook for you."

"We hope that he's okay," he continued. "We hope that everything will come to a conclusion that will be a reunion with the family."

Hoang was described as being 6 feet tall and 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is urged to call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600 or 911.