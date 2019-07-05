A family of four, including two children, is in critical condition after a road rage incident ended in flames Thursday night near Houston, Texas.

Authorities say the family was driving in their truck in Harris County when the father got into a dispute with another driver on the road.

KTRK

Both drivers eventually pulled into a gas station, where the second driver pulled out a gun. The father attempted to drive off, but when the second driver fired toward his truck, the gunshots struck the vehicle and set off fireworks that the family was carrying, police said.

Dramatic video from the scene shows footage of the family’s truck engulfed in flames.

The family was rushed to the emergency room after good Samaritans came to the rescue. The two children, ages 1 and 3, were airlifted to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, according to police.

HCFMO investigators are on a scene involving a vehicle fire that occurred after a road rage shooting incident. 2 children and 2 adults were burned. Burns occurred when fireworks inside the car went off due to the gun shots. More info when available. #hounews pic.twitter.com/4RGxZiTK1M — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) July 5, 2019

The suspect who fired the shots is still unknown, and officials at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that there is a possibility that there were also children in the suspect's vehicle.

There is a $5,000 reward for any tips that lead to the suspect’s arrest.