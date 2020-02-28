Family of 2-year-old that went missing says 'it was divine intervention' that postal worker found him The toddler gave a big hug to his rescuer when he saw him again on Monday.

US postal worker finds 2-year-old boy on side of the highway

US postal worker finds 2-year-old boy on side of the highway

Ethan Adayemi, 2, gave a big hug to his rescuer when they were reunited recently.

Adayemi went missing from his Elkridge, Maryland, home on Feb. 5.

Howard County police along with the county’s fire and rescue launched a massive search overnight Sunday amid “inclement weather,” Howard County Police chief Lisa Myers said.

USPS worker Keith Rollins spotted Adayemi on the side of the I-95. In the released 911 call, he told authorities the boy was shaking and Rollins was keeping Adayemi warm until first responders arrived. Howard County Police

Then, just after 8 a.m. on Monday morning, USPS worker Keith Rollins spotted Ethan on the side of the Interstate 95. In the released 911 call, he told authorities that the boy was shaking. Rollins said he'd keep Ethan warm until first responders arrived.

“God just put me in the right place at the right time,” Rollins said on Monday when he, Ethan's family and the dozens of searchers were reunited at police headquarters.

One of Ethan's family members hugged Rollins, calling the rescue “divine intervention.”