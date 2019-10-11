Fast-moving wildfire destroys homes, forces overnight evacuations and cripples Los Angeles freeways

Oct 11, 2019, 9:51 AM ET
PHOTO: Firefighters refill their truck with water along Sesnon Boulevard early Friday morning, Oct. 11, 2019, as flames burn on the hills in Granada Hills, Calif.PlayDavid Crane/The Orange County Register via AP
WATCH Multiple fires break out across California

An apocalyptic scene is emerging in Southern California after fast-moving wildfires broke out overnight, destroying homes and forcing residents to flee.

The blazes are closing some schools and even crippling Los Angeles freeways, leaving frantic drivers in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

PHOTO: A firefighter waits for water as the Saddleridge fire flares up near homes in Sylmar, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019. Michael Owen Baker/AP
A firefighter waits for water as the Saddleridge fire flares up near homes in Sylmar, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019.
The Saddleridge Fire has consumed over 4,000 acres in the San Fernando valley, just north of Los Angeles, and with roadways blocked, some residents fled their homes on foot at 3 a.m.

PHOTO: A woman evacuates her home with her cat as the Saddleridge fire threatens homes in Granada Hills, Calif., Oct. 11, 2019. Michael Owen Baker/AP
A woman evacuates her home with her cat as the Saddleridge fire threatens homes in Granada Hills, Calif., Oct. 11, 2019.

At least nine fires are burning in the Golden State Friday morning, including five in Southern California, fueled by gusty winds blowing through the region.

Wind gusts reached 60 mph in Los Angeles County and 70 mph in San Bernardino County Friday morning. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued an extreme fire danger from Los Angeles to San Diego for Friday morning through Friday afternoon.

ABC News' Matt Gutman, Max Golembo and Alex Stone contributed to this report.