An apocalyptic scene is emerging in Southern California after fast-moving wildfires broke out overnight, destroying homes and forcing residents to flee.

Interested in Wildfires? Add Wildfires as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Wildfires news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The blazes are closing some schools and even crippling Los Angeles freeways, leaving frantic drivers in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Michael Owen Baker/AP

The Saddleridge Fire has consumed over 4,000 acres in the San Fernando valley, just north of Los Angeles, and with roadways blocked, some residents fled their homes on foot at 3 a.m.

Michael Owen Baker/AP

#SaddleridgeFire: What firefighters are dealing with on Balboa Road near Foothill Blvd @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/PaUewWBtur — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) October 11, 2019

#SaddleridgeFire: Two homes on fire along Celtic and Laughton — a few of us are knocking on doors because some people came running up the street asking what was happening. It’s 1am and people are sleeping. No fire department crews in this area @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/JLYVkuifxA — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) October 11, 2019

At least nine fires are burning in the Golden State Friday morning, including five in Southern California, fueled by gusty winds blowing through the region.

Wind gusts reached 60 mph in Los Angeles County and 70 mph in San Bernardino County Friday morning. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued an extreme fire danger from Los Angeles to San Diego for Friday morning through Friday afternoon.

Scary as fast moving flames driven by strong #winds sweep through communities overnight. This is driving down Sesnon after fire jumped the road. #GranadaHills #PorterRanch @abc7 #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/o9loblhxse — Eileen Frere (@abc7eileen) October 11, 2019

ABC News' Matt Gutman, Max Golembo and Alex Stone contributed to this report.