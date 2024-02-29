FBI searches home of top aide to NYC Mayor Eric Adams

The FBI carried out a search Thursday at the Bronx home of Winnie Greco, the director of Asian affairs for New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The search at Greco's home follows a search in November at the Brooklyn home of Brianna Suggs, a campaign consultant and top fundraiser for the mayor. The FBI also seized electronic devices belonging to Adams days later.

Federal authorities have been investigating the mayor's fundraising, ABC previously reported. The investigation involves a construction company, KSK Construction Group, based in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, sources told ABC News. KSK donated about $14,000 to Adams' 2021 campaign.

Greco has also been under investigation by the city's Department of Investigation over her government job, which is a referral from Mayor Adams.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference at City Hall, Dec. 12, 2023, in New York. Peter K. Afriyie/AP

The FBI declined to comment on the search Thursday.

A spokesman for the mayor said city hall had not been contacted by any law enforcement agency regarding today's search.

"Our administration will always follow the law, and we always expect all our employees to adhere to the strictest ethical guidelines," the spokesman said. "As we have repeatedly said, we don't comment on matters that are under review, but will fully cooperate with any review underway. The mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing."