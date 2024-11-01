FBI searching for masked robbers who committed 4 jewelry heists

A reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help identifying three masked men who have committed jewelry robberies across three states.

The unknown suspects, who were masked, have committed at least four "violent robberies" in Illinois, Michigan and Missouri, according to the FBI.

There is a reward of up to $15,000 being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in the robberies, the FBI said.

The first robbery was committed at gunpoint in Bridgeview, Illinois, in July 2023. The same three suspects then committed another armed robbery at Jerusalem Jewelry in Bridgeview, Illinois, in January. Two more robberies were then committed in Dearborn, Michigan, in August and Winchester, Missouri, in September, according to the FBI.

The FBI has released video of four masked suspects who were involved in armed robberies in Illinois, Michigan and Missouri. FBI

The individuals should be considered armed and dangerous, the FBI warned.