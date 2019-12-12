FCC proposes new 3-digit number for suicide prevention, mental health crisis The proposal was officially made at the Open Meeting Thursday.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has proposed a new resource to serve as a suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai formally proposed the three digit number, 988, during an Open Commission Meeting on Thursday.

Under the new proposal, calls made to 988 would be directed to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a national network of 163 crisis centers available at 1-800-273-TALK & online, according to the FCC.

According to the FCC fact sheet, the proposed rule was conceived after Congress passed the National Suicide Hotline Improvement Act of 2018.

"The statute tasked the FCC -- with examining and reporting on the technical feasibility of designating a shorter number -- "a simple, easy-to-remember, 3-digit dialing code" -- for a national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline."

The official proposal starts the process of designating 988 as the 3-digit dialing code for this purpose, which the FCC said will "help increase the effectiveness of suicide prevention efforts, ease access to crisis services, reduce the stigma surrounding suicide and mental health conditions, and ultimately save lives."

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.