FDA using criminal investigators to probe vaping crisis as number sick soars to 530

  • ByABC News
Sep 19, 2019, 12:58 PM ET
PHOTO: In this Aug. 28, 2019, photo a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine.PlayRobert F. Bukaty/AP
The Federal Drug Administration has been using their criminal investigators to look into the rash of illnesses surrounding the use of vaping products, Mitch Zeller, the director of the Center for Tobacco Products for the FDA, said in a press conference on Thursday.

The investigators will not be pursuing any individuals or companies and are not focused on prosecuting anyone at this time, Zeller said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.