Federal officer appears to fatally shoot person at DC's Metro Center station, police say

The shooting occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on a platform.

A federal officer appeared to fatally shoot a person at a metro station in Washington, D.C., police said.

Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired on the Red Line platform at the Metro Center station shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, DC Metro Transit Police said.

Based on preliminary reports, the federal officer opened fire, fatally striking one individual, police said. The officer was also transported to a local hospital with "unknown injuries," police said.

Multiple sources told ABC News there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Red Line service has been suspended between Farragut North and Gallery Place amid the investigation and delays are expected in both directions.

ABC News' Jack Date and Sam Sweeney contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.