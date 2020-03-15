Federal Reserve slashes rates to near zero, announces $700 billion quantitative easing program The committee announced a plan to ease economic downturn from the coronavirus.

The Federal Reserve announced on Sunday that it's slashing interest rates again to help buoy the economy during the coronavirus outbreak.

The plan to ease the economic downturn caused by the virus includes lowering interest rates to near zero and implementing a $700 billion quantitative easing program.

"The effects of the coronavirus will weigh on economic activity in the near term and pose risks to the economic outlook," the committee said in a statement. "In light of these developments, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate to 0 to 1/4 percent."

Federal reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gives a press briefing after the surprise announcement the FED will cut interest rates in Washington, March 03, 2020. AFP via Getty Images, FILE

President Donald Trump praised the decision during a press conference from the White House Sunday afternoon.

"It's really good news," Trump said. "It's something that's really great for our country."