FedEx handler gifted car from coworkers after walking 12 miles to work for months

Darlene Quinn works the 4 a.m. shift as a package handler at FedEx in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Her only car broke down three months ago, her friend and coworker Josh Lewis said, and she has been walking 12 miles to work and 12 miles back home since.

Lewis said he and his boss noticed her walking to work, so they helped by giving her rides to ease the commute.

Last Tuesday, however, they captured the moment in which they surprised Quinn with a new silver car in an emotional video.

"There’s a lot of people in this community that love you and care about you… You have inspired so many of us to do great things about going to work, supporting ourselves and doing what we have to do," Lewis told her. "Me and about 100 other people got together and we raised enough money to buy that car [with] cash for you today. We’re going to give you the car."

Quinn immediately broke down, crying with joy.

"I had to get it on video because so many people love you. They want to see you get this car today," Lewis said.