Feds approve new high chair safety standards

Following reports of more than 18,000 high chair-related injuries treated in emergency rooms across the country over the course of six years, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Tuesday new federal high chair safety standards.

The standards -- set to take effect in about a year -- require the chairs to incorporate a three-point restraint system and certain rearward stability mechanisms.

Most high chair-related injuries stemmed from children's attempts to climb into or out of the high chair, chairs tipping over, or failure of the components (such as seat belts or trays), according to the agency.