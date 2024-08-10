Ferguson police address violent clash at protest on 10th anniversary of Michael Brown Jr.'s death

Protests marking the 10th anniversary of Michael Brown Jr.'s death began peacefully and escalated as the night wore on, leading to injuries, property damage and several arrests, according to the Ferguson Police Department.

"We had protesters lined up across the street here, and for the majority of the night, they were peaceful," Ferguson Police Chief Troy Doyle said at a news conference on Saturday afternoon to address a violent confrontation that occurred Friday night between police and protesters.

"We even began blocking our streets, allowing the protesters to demonstrate without interference. But as the night went on, protesters started violently shaking the fence at our police station. We did not react until they broke the fence and destroyed property."

Family and attendees sit quietly in the middle of Canfield Drive for four minutes during a memorial service for Michael Brown Jr., observing the ten year anniversary of Brown's death in Ferguson, Missouri, on Aug. 9, 2024. Bill Greenblatt/UPI via Shutterstock

According to a statement from a police spokesperson, officers were present to ensure a safe space for protesters but faced increasing agitation, culminating in the events that unfolded.

Doyle detailed the escalation, which led to a severe brain injury of a police officer. "I sent out an arrest team to address the destruction of property. As my team approached the suspect, one of our officers was assaulted and is now fighting for his life in the hospital," he stated. "This department has become a punching bag for this community, but the officers here now were not even here in 2014. We've implemented every change the activist community has asked for, from body cameras to bias training, yet we're still facing this violence."

Doyle expressed the emotional toll on his officers. "I had to look a mother in the eye today and tell her that her son, who joined this force to make a difference, might not make it. It's enough, and we're done with it. We want people to peacefully protest, but we will not allow them to destroy this city or harm our officers."

The chief also highlighted the progress the department has made since 2014, noting significant changes in the force's composition and approach. "In 2014, this department had only three African American officers. Now, over 50% of our officers are African American, and we have 23% female representation. This is a new department, and it's time to move forward," Doyle asserted.

Prosecutors have confirmed they are in the process of issuing charges against several individuals involved in Friday night's events, including charges of resisting arrest, assault on police officers, and property damage. "We believe in the right to peaceful protest, but when that line is crossed, people must be held accountable," said the prosecutor, who accompanied Chief Doyle.

In this Aug. 17, 2014, file photo, a demonstrator holds a sign reading, "Dont Shoot", with a picture of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri. Joe Raedle/Getty Images, FILE

As the situation remains under investigation, Doyle and the prosecutor called for calm. "We need to bring the temperature down," Doyle urged. "This is a time for our community to come together, to pray for our injured officer, and to heal. We won't allow this violence to continue."

Brown, 18, was shot six times by then Ferguson, Missouri, Police Officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9, 2014. The fatal encounter all stemmed from an incident earlier in the day when Brown was accused of stealing a pack of cigarillos from a nearby liquor store.

Brown's death ignited weeks of protests, chaos and unrest in the small town located 15 miles north of St. Louis, putting Ferguson into the public consciousness. Claims of excessive force and racial bias would lead to demonstrations around the country.